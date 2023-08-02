Free Community Events to Prep Children for School





To help ensure every child in Prince William County has a healthy start to the new school year, vaccines, dental screenings and cleanings, and school supplies will be offered at no charge during a two-day Community Back-to-School Event on August 11 and 12:

The free vaccine and dental clinic will take place on Friday, August 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at two locations:

Unity Braxton Middle School, 10100 Lomond Drive, Manassas, VA

Freedom High School, 15201 Neabsco Mills Road, Woodbridge, VA

The free Community Back-to-School Event (and school supply distribution) will take place on Saturday, August 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at:

Freedom High School, 15201 Neabsco Mills Road, Woodbridge, VA

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center is proud to be one of the sponsors of this Prince William County Community Foundation initiative. Sentara will also have its Family Health Connection Mobile Clinic available on August 12 to provide primary care services to adults who qualify.

Click here for more information.