Woman struck in Jiffy Lube Live parking lot, suffers serious injuries

Prince William police: “Felony Hit & Run Crash Investigation – On July 26 at 10:45 p.m, crash investigators responded to Jiffy Lube Live located at 7800 Cellar Door Dr in Bristow (20136) to investigate a hit & run crash that occurred in the parking lot.”

“The investigation revealed the victim, a 23-year-old woman, was leaving the concert and running through parking lot “F6” to her vehicle when she was struck by a white sedan. The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.”

“The striking vehicle left the scene and was not located. No other information is currently known about the striking vehicle or its driver. Crash investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact police.”