Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the Prince William County McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “A few showers and thunderstorms are possible today and Tuesday. However, most areas will remain dry. Temperatures will remain slightly below normal, and humidity will be relatively low for this time of year.”

“Today: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.”

“Tonight: Clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph after midnight.”

“Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. North wind around 6 mph.”