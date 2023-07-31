Progress on the Stream Restoration Project at Brooks Park

Stafford County: “The Environmental Division at Stafford County has been facilitating a stream restoration project at St. Clair Brooks Memorial Park to help prevent erosion. The stream restoration began major construction activities in March 2023.”

“The efforts in the restoration will reduce the amount of sediment and pollutants by arresting the rate of erosion within the channel. The project aims to improve water quality; reestablish a connection between the stream and its natural floodplain; provide better aquatic habitat; and deliver an aesthetically pleasing recreational site for nearby park and disc golf visitors.”

“Sediment in stream and stormwater runoff carries Nitrogen and Phosphorus, creating turbid conditions, which are added stressors for fish and aquatic organisms. Excessive amounts of Nitrogen and Phosphorus contribute to algal growth, lowering dissolved oxygen in waterways that fish and other aquatic organisms need to breathe and survive. Over half of the 1,400-foot tributary to the Rappahannock River selected for the project has been restored, with 800 linear feet completed as of July 2023.”