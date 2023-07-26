Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the Prince William County McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Today will be dry with mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming into the upper 80s to low 90s for much of the area. The warming trend continues with hot and humid conditions for the remainder of the week. ”

“Today: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.”

“Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph.”

“Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Heat index values as high as 107. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.”