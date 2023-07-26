Temps to soar about century mark on Thursday, July 27, 2023

National Weather Service: “A Heat Advisory has been issued for Thursday. Maximum heat indices in the advisory area are expected to be 105-109 degrees. Outside of the advisory, it will still be hot. Heat and humidity will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those outdoors.”
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