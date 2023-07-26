Canceled: Fridays at Five concert on July 28, 2023

Prince William County Parks and Rec: “We regret to inform you that we’re canceling the Fridays at Five concert on July 28, 2023 on the Plaza at the McCoart Building due to the excessive heat in the forecast for this Friday.”

“The safety and well-being of our audience and artists are our top priority. With the scorching temperatures forecasted for that day we believe it’s best to avoid any potential risks associated with the prolonged exposure to high temperatures.”

“Thank you for understanding and can’t wait to rock with you again soon the next “Fridays at Five” on August 11, 2023! Stay cool and stay hydrated out there.”

Justin Trawick and the Common Good were scheduled to perform.