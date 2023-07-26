’42nd Street’ at Riverside has got a lot of what it takes to make you smile

[Photo: Riverside Center for the Performing Arts] [Photo: Riverside Center for the Performing Arts]

The players returned to Riverside Center for the Performing Arts to present “42nd Street,” a story about a girl who moves from a small town to New York City to find fame on Broadway.

Riverside’s production of the high-energy show stars Andrea McArdle as Dorothy Brock, the seasoned star hired to make the fictitious show in the play, “Pretty Lady,” a hit. The iconic McArdle has appeared in several Broadway plays, including her heart-winning performance in the title role of “Annie” in 1977, a major musical based on the comic strip “Little Orphan Annie.”

Rebecca Carroll plays Peggy Sawyer, the girl from Allentown, Penn. who stumbles her way (literally) into success, colliding with “Pretty Lady” director Julian Marsh, played by Christopher Sanders, during a play rehearsal. Sanders approaches the character from a place of authority, can care for the actors in his play, and connects with Carrol’s character Sawyer in a heart-warming moment of encouragement audiences need to see.

“42nd Street” is full of high-energy tap dancing that excites the senses across multiple stage numbers. It is evident to the audience cast worked for hours on end to master the moves and to perform in unison.

Collins Rush, who plays tenor Billy Lawyer, shines during “We’re in the Money.” His tenor voice and dancing abilities have a lot of what it takes to steal the stage.

The “money” set shined, giving the audience a transporting the audience back to the art deco Great Depression New York City. The period costumes were displayed with great detail and are a welcome sight for anyone who appreciates classic style.

“42nd Street” is based on a 1932 novel by Bradford Ropes which producers turned into a movie the following year. The story showed its staying power when, 47 years later, producers brought the story to the Broadway stage to wide acclaim.

In the show, the characters live in a world of turmoil and breadlines, in a city where few have hope for jobs and a future for their families following the 1929 stock market crash. Marsh and his company of actors are putting everything on the line to ensure “Pretty Lady” is a success.

“42nd Street” not only gives us a glimpse into what life was like in the U.S. nearly 100 years ago but also into the world of entertainment and how some colorful characters like Abner Dillon, played by Ian Lane, can be swooned by a leading lady to foot the bill.

Ultimately, “Pretty Lady” is a smash, and “42nd Street” has a happy ending that leaves theatergoers smiling long after the curtain closes. The cast and crew at Riverside have done it again — bringing Broadway’s best to the Fredericksburg region in Stafford County.

“42nd Street” runs through Sept. 10, 2023, at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway in Stafford County.

Wednesday Matinees from 11:30 am-12:45 pm: Meal Service & Light Fare Offerings. The show begins at 1:30 pm. Those who want to see the show should arrive at 12:45 pm.

Performances on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings: Dinner is served from 5:30 pm until 6:45 pm. Those coming for the show should arrive at 6:45 pm. The show starts at 7:30 pm.

Riverside also offers Sunday Matinees, with meal service from 1 pm until 2:15 pm, with the show starting at 3 pm. Those who are coming for the show should arrive at 2:15 pm.

The show runs for about two and a half hours. Tickets range between $55 and $70 and can be purchased online.