Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the Prince William County McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Thunderstorms are expected across the area this afternoon. Any stronger thunderstorms may be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and isolated instances of flooding. Heat and humidity will build into the area through the remainder of the week.”

“Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.”

“Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10pm. Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 67. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.”

“Wednesday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.”