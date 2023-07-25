Stafford County places nationally for best technology practices

Stafford County Government: “Stafford County announced today that it finished ninth nationwide in the 20th Anniversary Digital Counties Survey. Stafford placed in the 150,000-249,999-population category for the survey with Arlington, VA, placing first – the only other Virginia county in the top 10.”

“The survey, developed in partnership with the National Association of Counties and conducted by the Center for Digital Government, identifies the best technology practices among U.S. counties, including initiatives that streamline the delivery of government services: provide data analytics to allow decisions based on performance and outcomes; enhance cybersecurity; and apply innovative and emerging technologies to county priorities.”

“Stafford gained recognition for its Virginia Smart Community Testbed, which houses developing technologies for the commonwealth. These developments include Internet of Things platforms that will fully integrate with 5G and other new and emerging technologies for smart cities.”

“The test bed is a “shared knowledge platform” to develop relevant smart technology solutions. It’s a public-private partnership with multiple industry partners focusing on practical use cases to produce innovative solutions using smart technology.”

“Winning a Digital Counties Survey award was a goal for our County. To that end, we have worked hard to refine and enhance our offerings along with implementing new technology,” said Stafford Chief Director of Information Services Andrew Spence.

To see a complete list of winners, please visit govtech.com.