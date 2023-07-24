News

Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the Prince William County McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Showers and thunderstorms are possible this morning to the east of the Blue Ridge. Additional showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across the area this afternoon.”

“Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”

“Tonight: A chance of showers before 8pm. Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.”

“Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.”

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

    View all posts