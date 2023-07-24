Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the Prince William County McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Showers and thunderstorms are possible this morning to the east of the Blue Ridge. Additional showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across the area this afternoon.”

“Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”

“Tonight: A chance of showers before 8pm. Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.”

“Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.”