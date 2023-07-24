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Recount confirms Nikki Baldwin’s 2-vote win in GOP primary for 29th District state Senate seat

By Uriah Kiser
Nikki Baldwin (right) with her husband, Ben

Prince William Times: “It’s finally official: Nikki Baldwin, of Woodbridge, has won the Republican nomination to run for the 29th District state Senate seat after a recount Friday confirmed her razor-thin, two-vote win.”

“A two-day recount, performed by election officials in both Prince William and Stafford counties, showed unchanged results from the June 20 primary: Baldwin won with 2,605 of the votes cast, while Martin garnered 2,603, Prince William Registrar Eric Olsen said in a phone call Friday night.”

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