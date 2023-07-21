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Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the Prince William County McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

 

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Some lingering showers and thunderstorms are possible today, mainly along and east of I-95. Behind the cold front, expect lower humidity into the weekend. Next week brings renewed thunderstorm chances & more heat & humidity.”

“Today: Isolated showers before 2pm. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 90. Northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.”

“Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.”

“Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. North wind around 7 mph.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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