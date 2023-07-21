Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the Prince William County McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Some lingering showers and thunderstorms are possible today, mainly along and east of I-95. Behind the cold front, expect lower humidity into the weekend. Next week brings renewed thunderstorm chances & more heat & humidity.”

“Today: Isolated showers before 2pm. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 90. Northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.”

“Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.”

“Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. North wind around 7 mph.”