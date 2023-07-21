Man, 85, charged with sexual battery of teen girls

Prince William County Police: “Sexual Assault Investigation – On July 19, 2023, detectives concluded an investigation into multiple sexual assaults that were reported to have occurred at a residence in the 8800 block of Calbera Ct. in Gainesville (20155) between January 2015 and November 2022.”

“The investigation revealed two female victims, who were under the ages of 13 and 15 during the above timeframe, were sexually assaulted on more than one occasion by a family member, identified as the accused. The victims reported the incidents in November 2022 prompting the police investigation.”

“Following the investigation, the accused, identified as John Pasquale DEMARCO, was arrested. Arrested on July 19, 2023: John Pasquale DEMARCO, 85, of 8816 Calbera Ct. in Gainesville. Charged with 2 counts of aggravated sexual battery and 1 count of indecent liberties Court Date: Pending | Bond: $5,000 Unsecured Bond.”

“Attempted Armed Robbery – On July 20 at 1:49PM, officers responded to the 10700 block of Rosemary Dr. [near] Manassas (20109) to investigate an attempted robbery.”

“The investigation revealed the victim, a 23-year- old man, was in the above area when a vehicle occupied by three unknown men pulled up next to him. The front passenger of the vehicle then brandished a firearm towards the victim before demanding the victim’s property. The suspects drove out of the area before any property was taken. The victim left the area and contacted the police.”

“No injuries were reported, and no property was reported missing. Suspect Descriptions: The driver was described as a Hispanic male between 20-30 years old. No further description reported.”

“The front passenger was described as a black male, between 20-30 years old, with tattoos on his hands, earrings, and curly hair. Last seen wearing a red shirt.”

“The rear passenger was described as black male, between 20-30 years old, with short bushy hair Last seen wearing an Apple watch and a white shirt.”

“Attempted Malicious Wounding – On July 20 at 8:21PM, officers responded to a parking lot located in the 14600 block of Potomac Mills Rd. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a shots fired call.”

“The investigation revealed the victim, a 22-year-old man, and a female acquaintance were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. At one point during the encounter, the woman contacted two male acquaintances who drove to the parking lot and confronted the victim.”

“When the two men retrieved firearms from the vehicle, the victim fled on foot. The suspects followed the victim before rounds were exchanged between the two parties. The suspects fled prior to police arriving in the area.”

“No injuries or property damage were reported. While checking the area, officers located shell casings in the parking lot. This incident was not random. The investigation continues as officers attempt to locate the suspects.”

“Attempted Residential Burglary – On July 20 at 11:42AM, officers responded to investigate an attempted burglary that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 13500 block of Aden Rd. in Nokesville (20181) at approximately 2:00AM on July 18.”

“The investigation revealed entry into the home was attempted through the kitchen window which was found damaged. Officers determined no entry was made into the home and no property was reported missing.”

“Assault with a Caustic Substance | Domestic Related – On July 20 at 1:32AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 9200 block of Amelia Ct. in Manassas (20111) to investigate an assault.”

“The investigation revealed the accused went to the above residence where a verbal altercation escalated with the victim, identified as a 31-year-old man. During the encounter, the accused retrieved a knife which led to a struggle and both parties being cut. The accused then sprayed the victim with pepper spray before striking the victim.”

“At one point, another occupant of the home attempted to intervene, and the accused physically prevented the victim from leaving the room. Eventually, the parties separated, and police were contacted. Minor injuries were reported by both parties.”

“Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Yesi Carolina ALEGRIA VALENZUELA, was arrested. Arrested on July 20: [No Photo Available] Yesi Carolina ALEGRIA VALENZUELA, 34, of 8659 Bruton Parish Ct. in Manassas Charged with assault with a caustic substance, abduction, and assault. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”