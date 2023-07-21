I-66 Express Lanes one of largest rubblized concrete projects in U.S.

Transform I-66 Express Outside the Beltway: “Today the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway project was named the 2023 Public-Private Partnership (P3) Project of the Year in the Innovation of the Year category by the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA).”

“The nation’s oldest transportation-related construction group recognized the innovative partnership between I-66 Express Mobility Partners, FAM Construction, and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). The announcement was made at ARTBA’s 35th annual P3s In Transportation conference, held at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Washington, D.C.”

“The Innovation of the Year award recognizes projects and organizations which demonstrate outstanding achievement in establishing, delivering, and operating P3 transportation projects in the United States.”

“The $3.7-billion multi-modal Transform 66 mega-project – among the largest P3 infrastructure projects in the US this century – won the competitive annual award for its innovative methods throughout the procurement and construction phases. Construction of the Transform 66 project is slated to be fully complete by the end of the summer of 2023.”

Some of the engineering innovations in the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway project include self-propelled modular transporter systems, advanced Lidar technology developed by Ferrovial Construction, and the rubblization of more than one million square yards of concrete pavement – one of the largest rubblization projects ever in the US – reducing the project’s carbon footprint by reusing rubblized concrete.

“The Transform 66 Outside the Beltway has required some smart innovations and out-of-the-box thinking,” said Luis Vazquez, CEO of I-66 EMP. “We’re proud to receive this P3 award from ARTBA, and we look forward to continuing a long, beneficial partnership with VDOT.”