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Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service: “It’s a warm & humid sunrise this with temps in the upper 60s & low to mid-70s. Highs today will push into the mid to upper 80s & low 90s with a spotty afternoon shower or t-storm. More organized t-storm activity & heavy rain arrive tonight-early Friday AM.”

“Today: Isolated showers between 2 pm and 5 pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. North wind around six mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.”

“Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 11 pm and 2 am. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 71. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.”

“Friday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 8 am, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light west wind becoming northwest at 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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