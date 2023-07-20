Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service: “It’s a warm & humid sunrise this with temps in the upper 60s & low to mid-70s. Highs today will push into the mid to upper 80s & low 90s with a spotty afternoon shower or t-storm. More organized t-storm activity & heavy rain arrive tonight-early Friday AM.”

“Today: Isolated showers between 2 pm and 5 pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. North wind around six mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.”

“Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 11 pm and 2 am. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 71. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.”

“Friday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 8 am, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light west wind becoming northwest at 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.”