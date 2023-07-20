Stafford Schools earns American Heart Association’s Heart of Gold award

Stafford Schools: “The American Heart Association presented Stafford County Public Schools with the Heart of Gold School District award for its participation in the school-based Kids Heart Challenge program. The division is the largest in Virginia with 100 percent participation in the program.”

“I am so proud to partner with the American Heart Association and help lead the state in offering lifesaving programs to every student and every family in our community,” said Dr. Thomas W. Taylor, Stafford Schools Superintendent. The Kids Heart Challenge & American Heart Challenge programs provide instruction in the Warning Signs of Stroke and the Steps to Hands-Only CPR; two critical skills that absolutely save lives.”

Each school building and the administrative complex participated in the Kids Heart Challenge in 2023. In addition to providing lifesaving instruction, more than 2,000 students elected to participate in the challenge to be kind to their hearts and each other. More than 300 of these families completed “Finn’s Mission” as part of the Challenge, learning the critical warning signs and the steps to Hands-Only CPR.”

To learn more about the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge, visit heart.org/getstarted.