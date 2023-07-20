Andrews to be keynote for 7th annual First Responders Appreciation Breakfast

Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce: “The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce will host the 7th annual First Responders Appreciation Breakfast on August 23rd from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Fredericksburg Convention Center.”

“The business community comes together to honor and thank our region’s first responders for their outstanding contributions to our safety and well-being. “

“Awards will be presented in the following categories: Heroism (Gold, Silver or Bronze Awards; Meritorious Civilian Award); Investigative (Excellence in Criminal Investigation Award; Merit Award; The Business of First Responding Award); and the Citizen Valor Award.

“[Virginia] Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Alisicia Andrews will provide the event’s keynote address.”

Andrews is a United States Marine Corps veteran with an MBA and Cybersecurity Management Certificate from Georgetown University. Andrews ran as a Republican in 2020 in an attempt to unseat Democrat Jennifer Wexton, who still holds the seat representing Manassas and western Prince William County in congress.

Register for this event here.