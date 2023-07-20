News

Andrews to be keynote for 7th annual First Responders Appreciation Breakfast

By Madina Habib
Andrews

Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce: “The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce will host the 7th annual First Responders Appreciation Breakfast on August 23rd from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Fredericksburg Convention Center.”

“The business community comes together to honor and thank our region’s first responders for their outstanding contributions to our safety and well-being. “

“Awards will be presented in the following categories: Heroism (Gold, Silver or Bronze Awards; Meritorious Civilian Award); Investigative (Excellence in Criminal Investigation Award; Merit Award; The Business of First Responding Award); and the Citizen Valor Award.

“[Virginia] Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Alisicia Andrews will provide the event’s keynote address.”

Andrews is a United States Marine Corps veteran with an MBA and Cybersecurity Management Certificate from Georgetown University. Andrews ran as a Republican in 2020 in an attempt to unseat Democrat Jennifer Wexton, who still holds the seat representing Manassas and western Prince William County in congress.

Register for this event here

Author