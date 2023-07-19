Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!



National Weather Service: “A marginal risk of severe thunderstorms exists today for areas generally east of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Temperatures will be around 90 degrees east of the mountains.”

Today: “Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Northwest wind around six mph, becoming southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.”

Tonight: “Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 2 am. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 70. Southeast wind around five mph, becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.”

Thursday: “A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around six mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.”