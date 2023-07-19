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Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!


National Weather Service: “A marginal risk of severe thunderstorms exists today for areas generally east of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Temperatures will be around 90 degrees east of the mountains.”

Today: “Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Northwest wind around six mph, becoming southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.”

Tonight: “Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 2 am. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 70. Southeast wind around five mph, becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.”

Thursday: “A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around six mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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