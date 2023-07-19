New FBI headquarters delayed by GSA as Virginia, Maryland wait

Patch: “The search for a new FBI headquarters — which Virginia and Maryland leaders have both lobbied to land for their states — hit a snag Friday in when a decision will be made.”

“The U.S. General Services Administration said Friday it has updated the site selection plan for the new FBI headquarters site to increase the consideration of cost to taxpayers and to reflect the Biden administration’s commitment to sustainability and equity.”

“In its announcement on Friday, the GSA said it revised its site selection plan process for the new FBI headquarters after meeting with officials from Virginia and Maryland. The three final sites under review — in Greenbelt, Maryland, Landover, Maryland and Springfield, Virginia — were selected in 2014 by the GSA.”