DTQ Little League Senior All Stars state champions

Press Release: “Our Dumfries, Triangle, Quantico (DTQ) Little League Senior All-Stars Team achieved a remarkable feat yesterday as they were crowned the Virginia State Champions.”

“This victory marks their triumphant return to the Little League Southeast Region for the first time since 2016, where they will proudly represent the state of Virginia. The SouthEast tournament will take place in Safety Harbour, Florida, from July 22 to July 26, 2023.”

“The DTQ Little League community is buzzing with excitement and pride, recognizing the magnitude of this achievement. League President (Ashley Kopecky) and Vice President (Cindy Ludington) expressed their admiration for the players, stating, ‘We are incredibly proud of our DTQ Senior All-Stars for their outstanding performance in becoming State Champions. They have showcased their talent, dedication, and sportsmanship throughout this journey.'”

“In order to make the dream of competing in the SouthEast tournament a reality, the DTQ Little League is reaching out to the community for support with the players’ travel and lodging expenses. The league encourages everyone to visit their website where they have established a sponsorship and donation link. This link offers various options for individuals and businesses to contribute.”

“For those who wish to make direct donations, a convenient link has been provided. The league is immensely grateful for any contributions made towards helping the team fulfill this opportunity.”

“Furthermore, there is an added incentive for sponsors. Those who sponsor the DTQ Little League Senior All Stars now will also be recognized as valued sponsors for the upcoming 2024 Spring season. This allows for an extended partnership and further demonstrates the league’s gratitude for the support received.”

“It is important to note that DTQ Little League is a registered non-profit organization, ensuring that all donations made will be tax deductible. This provides an even greater incentive for community members to contribute toward the team’s journey.”

“For more information about DTQ Little League and how to become a sponsor or make a donation, please visit their website or contact Cindy Ludington at [email protected].”