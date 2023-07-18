Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service: “A marginal risk of severe thunderstorms exists today for areas east of I-81. Damaging wind gusts and isolated large hail are the main threats. Highs today will be at or above 90 east of the mountains.”

“Today: Isolated showers between 2 pm and 5 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Widespread haze before noon. Sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming southwest at 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.”

“Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 70. Northwest wind around six mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.”

“Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 pm. Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming south around six mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.”