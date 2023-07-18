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Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service: “A marginal risk of severe thunderstorms exists today for areas east of I-81. Damaging wind gusts and isolated large hail are the main threats. Highs today will be at or above 90 east of the mountains.”

“Today: Isolated showers between 2 pm and 5 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Widespread haze before noon. Sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming southwest at 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.”

“Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 70. Northwest wind around six mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.”

“Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 pm. Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming south around six mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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