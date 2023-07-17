Youngkin to hold events in Bristow, Manassas

Gov. Glenn Youngkin will visit Manassas and Prince William County tomorrow, Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Manassas Economic Development Department: “The City of Manassas and the Governor of Virginia will host a ribbon-cutting celebration for unmanned aircraft system designer and manufacturer RapidFlight. RapidFlight was located to the City last year and has recently completed extensive renovations to their facility at 9617 Center Street, where the company will create 119 new high-wage jobs over the next several years.”

Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger, Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick, and RapidFlight executives will join Youngkin on Tuesday, July 18th at 12:30 p.m., at 9617 Center Street, Manassas.

From there, Youngkin will head to Piney Branch Elementary School in Bristow.

Gov. Youngkin’s office: “On Tuesday, Governor Glenn Youngkin will host a Parents Matter conversation to discuss the administration’s ongoing work to empower parents and keep children safe…2:00 PM, Piney Branch Elementary School, 8301 Linton Hall Road, Bristow.”

Politically, both events will take place in the 30th Senate District, which Republicans hope to win in deep blue Northern Virginia. The district has no incumbent and includes Manassas and western Prince William County, Haymarket, and Gainesville areas.

Delegate Danica Roem (D) is running for the seat. Bill Woolf (R) is also running for the seat. Today, Woolf challenged Roem to three debates during the General Election season.

The Virginia Supreme Court created Senate District 30 during the state’s decennial redistricting process in 2021.