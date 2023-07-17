Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Drier today with slightly lower humidity as high pressure builds in. An isolated t-storm remains possible over the mountains as a front approaches this evening. The front will be slow to pass Tuesday-Thursday, aiding in additional t-storm chances.”

“This Afternoon: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind around seven mph.”

“Tonight: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 70. South wind around six mph becoming light and variable after midnight.”

“Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 pm. Widespread haze before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming southwest at 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.”