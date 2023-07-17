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Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Drier today with slightly lower humidity as high pressure builds in. An isolated t-storm remains possible over the mountains as a front approaches this evening. The front will be slow to pass Tuesday-Thursday, aiding in additional t-storm chances.”

“This Afternoon: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind around seven mph.”

“Tonight: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 70. South wind around six mph becoming light and variable after midnight.”

“Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 pm. Widespread haze before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming southwest at 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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