Registration now open for MCMO Turkey Trot 10K and mile

Marine Corps Marathon Organization: “The Marine Corps Marathon Organization (MCMO) announced that registration for the Turkey Trot 10K and Mile will open to the public today at noon EST on marinemarathon.com. The event will run aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico on November 18.”

“The 6.2 mile event celebrates Thanksgiving, providing participants one final calorie burning exercise before kicking off the holiday week. Interested runners are encouraged to make it a family affair with the Turkey Trot Mile, perfect for any aspiring runner.”

“The live Turkey Trot 10K marks the final qualifier for the 2023 Distinguished Participant medal. To qualify for this coveted title, runners must complete a race from every MCMO event weekend. Registration for both the live and virtual Turkey Trot 10K is $47, and open to ages 10 and up. Virtual runners will have from November 4 to 19 to complete the 6.2 mile distance. The Turkey Trot Mile is live only, and open to all ages for $25.”

“All participants will receive the official event shirt, a spectacular finisher medal and more.”