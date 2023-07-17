Opinion: Wheeler has never been ‘civil’ toward citizens

We all recently received a lecture from Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair At-large, Ann Wheeler, on ‘civility’ in politics in her recent newsletter.

“The term ‘civility’ refers to using polite language in formal conversations and is closely related to courtesy and consideration. Unfortunately, it seems that civility has been lacking lately, not just in Prince William County, but throughout our nation,” Wheeler wrote.

Since Barack Obama decided to ‘fundamentally change’ the U.S., we have fallen into the abyss regarding civility on any topic. We are no longer able to discuss politics, race, schools, library books, bathrooms, the definition of the sexes, or God forbid, use correct pronouns as demanded by proper English.

As parents, we are no longer allowed to attend school board meetings or a board of county supervisor’s meeting, locally or around the nation, and engage in, as Ann Wheeler suggests, ‘constructive dialog.’ If we dare to breach any of the above subjects, we are ignored, visited by local police, shut down or subjected to the burning of our cities and businesses, total annihilation of our history, labeled as domestic terrorists, or suffer the nonstop removal or destruction of our constitution and the images and sculptures of our founding fathers.

Veterans have been told to “F—Off,” by Chairwoman of the Prince William County Democratic National Committee, Tonya James, simply for singing the National Anthem during a school board meeting.

We have been lectured by the Chair of the School Board, Babur Lateef, that our opinions as parents are not valued over that of teachers.

And the Prince William County Director of Equity and Inclusion, Maria Burgos, told us all that “once you understand a Marxist framework, you will understand how it is used in education,” while denying Critical Race Theory and Marxism are taught in our schools.

Ann Wheeler has attempted to shut down public discourse on more than one occasion because citizens disagreed with her agenda and have disrespected her constituents by completely ignoring our wants and needs regarding the takeover of Data Centers, now destroying our landscapes and neighborhoods. And, the 64-thousand-dollar question? Is Ann Wheeler financially benefiting from the approval of all these data centers? We may never know the truth. And who can forget on May 18, 2023, the Virginia Supreme Court found that Prince William County Board Chair Ann Wheeler and four fellow Democrat supervisors, Andrea O. Bailey, Kenny Boddye, Victor S. Angry, and Margaret Angela Franklin, “knowingly and willfully violated the Virginia Freedom of Information Act (VFOIA) by attending a meeting…without complying with statutory requirements.” That event will cost Prince William residents well over $150,000.

Despite all we have endured over the past three and a half years, we are now being told by Ann Wheeler we must improve our civility in political discourse. Have any of these so-called leaders looked in the mirror or maybe viewed the video playbacks of the meetings they run? It’s hard to separate politics from personal when you are told repeatedly to mind your P’s and Q’s, while at the same time, you are being scolded for having an opinion that goes against the political agenda being shoved down our throats.

The lack of civility is the result of almost four unbearable years of being ignored, mocked, and berated for not wanting our kids exposed to mask mandates, school closures, sexual indoctrination and pornography in our kid’s libraries, boys invading girl’s bathrooms and sports, the infiltration of our communities with data centers and a total lack of respect for the very people who these leaders are supposed to represent.

So, Ann, wake up and smell the roses. The citizens of Prince William County voted you out because you have never represented us, nor have you taken the lead in showing the slightest bit of civility to the populace.

In November, we will vote out the rest of those who refuse to represent the masses.

Eventually, a beaten dog will bite.

L.H. Bravo

Gainesville

Editors note: Potomac Local News aims to share opinions on issues of local importance from a diverse range of residents across all our communities. If you’ve recently spoken at a Board of County Supervisors meeting, send us a typed copy of your remarks for publication to [email protected].