Florida motorcyclist killed on Interstate 95

Virginia State Police: “Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Prince William County. The crash occurred July 15, 2023, at 10:31 p.m. on Interstate 95 at the 149-mile marker (Dumfries). A 2022 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on I-95 in heavy rain when it ran off the left side of the interstate. Its operator was thrown from the vehicle.”

“The motorcyclist, Ronald G. Giscombe Jr., 50, of Palm Bay, Fla., died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet. The crash remains under investigation.”