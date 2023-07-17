Child rapist gets 90 years

Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney: “Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth announces the sentencing of Billy Riggs, 40, related to the sexual assault of four minors which occurred in Prince William County, VA, between July 2011 and December 2013. Mr. Riggs pled guilty to one count of rape and four counts of aggravated sexual battery on July 25, 2022. On July 14, 2023, Mr. Riggs was sentenced to serve 90 years in prison.”

“On April 2, 2019, Prince William County Police began an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred in Triangle between July 2011 and December 2013. The investigation revealed that one victim, who was between 4 and 6 years old at the time, was sexually assaulted by an acquaintance on more than one occasion.”