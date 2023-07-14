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Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Showers and t-storms, a few of which could be severe, are likely mainly during the afternoon & evening hours the next few days. Chances will be somewhat lower Monday, but a few pop-up showers/t-storms can’t be completely ruled out during the afternoon.”

“Today: A slight chance of showers before 11 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 am and 2 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind around 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”

“Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 pm and 11 pm. Patchy fog after 2 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 5 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”

“Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 101. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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