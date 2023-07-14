Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Showers and t-storms, a few of which could be severe, are likely mainly during the afternoon & evening hours the next few days. Chances will be somewhat lower Monday, but a few pop-up showers/t-storms can’t be completely ruled out during the afternoon.”

“Today: A slight chance of showers before 11 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 am and 2 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind around 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”