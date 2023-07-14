Prince William

‘The Rose’ gaming resort faces $15K state fine for landfill pollution violation

By Uriah Kiser
The Rose gaming resort and hotel proposed to open in Dumfries in 2023.

Prince William Times: “The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has fined Churchill Downs Group, owner of the forthcoming “The Rose” gaming resort in Dumfries, nearly $15,000 for environmental violations related to its construction on the former Potomac Landfill site.”

“Until 2022, the site of the new resort, now being built along Interstate 95 in Dumfries, was known as the Potomac Landfill. Colonial Downs, the original owner of The Rose, closed the landfill as part of the deal to build the future gaming resort there.”

“Though no longer operational, the landfill still has to meet state environmental standards. Inspections in the Fall of 2022 found exposed waste and “leachate seep,” which is water coming up through the waste and leaking out of the landfill.”

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

    View all posts