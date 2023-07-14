‘The Rose’ gaming resort faces $15K state fine for landfill pollution violation

Prince William Times: “The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has fined Churchill Downs Group, owner of the forthcoming “The Rose” gaming resort in Dumfries, nearly $15,000 for environmental violations related to its construction on the former Potomac Landfill site.”

“Until 2022, the site of the new resort, now being built along Interstate 95 in Dumfries, was known as the Potomac Landfill. Colonial Downs, the original owner of The Rose, closed the landfill as part of the deal to build the future gaming resort there.”