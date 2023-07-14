Prince William students win Cappies

Prince William County Public Schools: “Congratulations are in order for the students in Prince William County Public Schools who were nominated and recognized in this year’s Cappie awards, the region’s elite recognition program for high school theatre productions.”

“Congratulations to the following PWCS students: Khailah Schroeter, senior at Osbourn Park High School, won best Comic Actor in a Female Role in a Musical for her role of Karen Smith in the school presentation of ‘Mean Girls High School Version’.”

“Audrey Evans, senior at Woodbridge High School, won best Supporting Actor in a Male Role in a Play for her role of Black Stache in the school production of ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’.”

The list of 2023 nominees can be found online.