Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Dry/hot start today as temps reach the low-mid 90s in many locations. Scattered to numerous storms expected late afternoon into tonight. Some storms will be severe. Localized flooding is also possible.”

“Today: Sunny, with a high near 96. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.”

“Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”

“Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 am and 2 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.”