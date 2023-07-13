News

Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Dry/hot start today as temps reach the low-mid 90s in many locations. Scattered to numerous storms expected late afternoon into tonight. Some storms will be severe. Localized flooding is also possible.”

“Today: Sunny, with a high near 96. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.”

“Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”

“Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 am and 2 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.”

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

    View all posts