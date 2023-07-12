Opinion: Passenger jet service will bring tourism and trade to Manassas



In late May/Early June we heard about the possibility of commercial air service coming to Manassas Airport. Finally, in late June the Airport Commission Board Chair confirmed the dream could become reality in mere months if the city council and the mayor find it acceptable.

Thousands of small airports across the country would be expressing gratitude for any air service planning to come to their facility. Air transportation is a major employer, providing vital economic benefits and boasting high occupancy rates. Air transportation is a major contributor to the economy, bringing in outside businesses and consumers.

The economic impact and social benefits of bringing commercial air flights are too innumerable to list, but what can be summarized is that bringing tourism and trade to any new area will foster the growth of that area significantly.

Avports, the experienced operator behind this application, is very optimistic, and they have indicated they will entrench themselves in this area much the same way as Omniride has, caring about our residents and being a pivotal part of the community.

That said, like all businesses, Avports measures its success by profitability, of which load factor plays a major part. Load factor is how full the airplanes are arriving to and departing from Manassas Airport. Avports has stated that Florida and other popular East Coast destinations will be the primary targets for testing.

Air service is a “use it or lose it” form of transportation to our community. Airlines serving the greater Washington market need to make money, or they will move their assets to other markets. We are not just in competition with surrounding airports for our air service; we are in competition with every other community in the nation that wants air service. If an airline thinks its aircraft can make more money in another market, they will likely move that aircraft asset.

It is imperative that we support Avports and the air service that they are providing our community. At times, there may be seats available at less cost in other close-by markets; but every passenger leaving the Manassas market to fly from another airport further restricts our ability to grow our services and to get additional air service.

The Prince William Chamber of Commerce and our 1,300 members stand proudly in support of this project. As its CEO, I would challenge the greater Washington region to commit to flying from the Manassas Airport.

Avports view our market favorably, but the future of expanded commercial air service in Manassas depends on the community’s commitment to fill the service they are going to provide.

Thank you, and Let’s fly.

Robert Sweeney

CEO, Prince William Chamber of Commerce