Audit indicates Virginia K-12 schools underfunded

The Center Square: “A report released Monday indicates Virginia’s K-12 education system has received inadequate state funding for years — and Republicans and Democrats are blaming each other for the results.”

“The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission staff reviewed Virginia’s K-12 funding formula – the mechanism used to determine the state’s education budget – upon being directed to do so by the 2021 General Assembly and shared its findings and recommendations in the report.”

“JLARC found that the commonwealth’s funding formula, also known as the Standards of Quality formula, relies on faulty “inputs and assumptions” that “lack clear rationale and do not reflect prevailing practice in school divisions,” resulting in Virginia spending less per student than the regional and national state averages.”