Stafford’s English to chair George Washington Regional Commission

George Washington Regional Commission: “During its meeting on June 26, 2023, the George Washington Regional Commission elected officers for Fiscal Year 2023-2024, which began July 1.”

By unanimous approval, the officers elected were:

Chair – The Honorable Darell English – Stafford County Board of Supervisors

1st Vice Chair – The Honorable Chris Yakabouski – Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors

2nd Vice Chair- The Honorable Cathy Binder – King George County Board of Supervisors

Treasurer- The Honorable Jeff Black – Caroline County Board of Supervisors

Secretary- The Honorable Jason Graham – City of Fredericksburg City Council

“The George Washington Regional Commission, since 1972, is responsible for encouraging and facilitating local government cooperation in addressing, on a regional basis, problems of greater than local significance, and provides a broad array of services for the benefit of the 372,000 residents of Planning District 16. ”

“PD 16 is the fourth-largest and fastest-growing of the Commonwealth’s 21 planning districts. The GWRC’s current areas of focus include economic development, environmental services, human services (including homeless services support), affordable housing, transportation demand management, and rural and urban transportation planning.”

“Strategies to meet these needs are included in the GWRC 2022-2027 Strategic Plan found at gwregion.org “

“The GWRC Commission meets at 6 p.m at 406 Princess Anne Street in Fredericksburg each month except December and July. Meetings are open to the public allowing brief citizen comments on regional issues.”