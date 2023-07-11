NOVEC awards $22,500 in scholarships to local students

Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative: “Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC) awarded $1,500 scholarships to 14 area high school seniors in May. An independent panel of judges evaluated applicants on their academic records, community involvement, work experience, demonstrated leadership, recommendations, and essays.”

“Judges also recognized Alexis Francis, of Prince William County, as the most outstanding student among the group of recipients. She received an additional $1,500 as the winner of the J. Manley Garber Scholarship, named for the late NOVEC Board of Directors chairman. Francis plans to attend Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Virginia.”

“All of us at NOVEC congratulate the students on their excellent accomplishments at school and in their communities. We look forward to seeing what the future holds for you,” said Jenny Shaskan, NOVEC community and engagement specialist and administrator of the scholarship program.

Scholarship winners are:

• William Anderson, Halifax County High School, Halifax County

• Mia Brinker, St. Paul VI Catholic High School, Loudoun County

• Saman Fatima, Osbourn Park High School, City of Manassas Park

• Alexis Francis, Patriot High School, Prince William County

• Zaara Fuad, Independence High School, Loudoun County

• Corrine Gaudio, Mountain View High School, Stafford County

• Sam Green, Herndon High School, Fairfax County

• Patrick Hartung, Seton School, Prince William County

• Camille Johnson, Battlefield High School, Prince William County

• Casey Kim, Trinity Christian School, Fairfax County

• Isabella Sasso, Westfield High School, Fairfax County

• Ryan Shahin, Battlefield High School, Prince William County

• Colin Shue, Heritage High School, Loudoun County

• Jefferson Uzzle, Fauquier High School, Fauquier County

NOVEC is a not-for-profit electric utility corporation that supplies and distributes electricity and energy-related services to more than 175,000 metered customers in Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun, Prince William, Stafford, and Clarke counties, the Town of Clifton, and the City of Manassas Park.