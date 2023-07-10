Young Marines appoint Walker Advisor for Drug Demand Reduction Efforts

Young Marines press release: “The Board of Directors of the Young Marines, a national youth organization headquartered in Dumfries, Virginia, has appointed MG William J. Walker, USA (ret) as Advisor for Drug Demand Reduction Efforts and Education. General Walker served as a Special Agent of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for over 30 years and retired as a career member of the Senior Executive Service. General Walker concurrently served as a DEA Special Agent and U.S. Army Officer in the National Guard, where he served in a variety of staff and command positions from Platoon Leader to Commanding General.”

“By presidential appointment, General Walker served as the 23rd Commanding General of the District of Columbia National Guard. General Walker, a Military Intelligence Officer, held a variety of command and staff positions of increasing responsibility, including service with the NATO International Security Assistance Force – Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Following his military retirement in 2021, he became the 38th Sergeant at Arms of the U.S. House of Representatives and was the first African American to hold the position since it was established in 1791.”