Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Humid but seasonable weather continues today with a little greater coverage of showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Unsettled conditions will continue for the weekend, with Sunday featuring the highest storm chances.”

“Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 4 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 4 pm and 5 pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”

“Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm. Patchy fog after 2 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.”

“Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 am. Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.”