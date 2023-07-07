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Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Humid but seasonable weather continues today with a little greater coverage of showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Unsettled conditions will continue for the weekend, with Sunday featuring the highest storm chances.”

“Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 4 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 4 pm and 5 pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”

“Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm. Patchy fog after 2 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.”

“Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 am. Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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