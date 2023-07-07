PLN Reporter/Meeting Documenter update for Friday, July 7, 2023

Good morning and Happy Friday!

Our meeting documenters/reporters have their eyes and ears focused on our community. They’ve been doing some great work, from covering plans to improve area schools, improving water quality to building one of the most expensive local roads in our region.

A few program notes:

Welcome, Jacqueline

Please welcome Jacqueline to our community reporter/documenters team.

Jacqueline just completed her orientation and is home from school for the summer and plans to cover some local meetings for us! Please take a moment to say hi.

Collaboration and practice

Are there things you want to learn or learn how to do better when covering meetings and taking notes? Tips and tricks? What do you think about sharing some good advice about things you’ve already learned and picked up along the way?

I want to schedule our first “community of practice” team session soon. Please let me know what items you think you’d like to discuss, and I’ll send out a Calendly link to schedule the event. I hope you can join us!

Changes to assignments and pay

Active meeting documenters received a Loom video covering a few changes to the program, including how assignments are given, a new notes template, and pay changes.

I’ve added a video assignment option, making it easier for anyone to cover our local meetings from anywhere. Please review the video and let me know if you have any questions.

Orientation

For some of you who have expressed interest in becoming a meeting documenter but have not been able to participate in an orientation, please be patient.

I’m working on changes to the documenter orientation process that will make it easier to hold orientations virtually, at any time, instead of scheduling them once a month: more info to come, and thanks for your continued interest.

Do you want to join our team of dedicated documenter meeting reporters and be trained and paid to report the news of our communities? I’m seeking new reporters for Stafford County, Manassas, and Manassas Park.

Please complete our quick application form today.

I hope you’re having a great summer and will have a fabulous weekend.

Thank you,

Uriah Kiser

Founder & Publisher

Potomac Local News