Jailer finds drugs tucked inside inmate’s underwear

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “DRUGS -Rappahannock Regional Jail, 1745 Richmond Highway, 7/6, 7:44 p.m. Deputy C.R. Newman responded to a failed secret pocket ruse. Jail staff advised a male brought in by the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office was discovered with suspected controlled substances tucked in his underwear. While the suspect confirmed the type of controlled substances, he advised he ‘forgot’ they were there. Deputy Newman didn’t forget to charge the suspect with felony by a prisoner. He continues to be held without bond.”

“FRAUD – Augustine Golf Club, 76 Monument Drive, 7/6, 7:15 p.m. The victim received notification his debit card was fraudulently used in Dumfries. After receiving this news, he checked his vehicle only to discover his cards were in fact not there. Deputy B.E. Vaughn is investigating. Cambridge Street, 7/6, 7:30 p.m. The victim was going about her day when she discovered she did not have her debit card. After discovering this, she called her bank to discover there were fraudulent transactions. Deputy N.J. Amato is investigating.”

“PUBLIC INTOXICATION – 7-Eleven, 1 Commerce Parkway, 7/6, 1:43 p.m. Deputy J.M. Smihal responded to a call of a disruptive customer. Staff advised there was a male cursing at other customers, and appeared to be intoxicated. When Deputy Smihal arrived on scene, he located the male at a game station. The male, who had clear signs of being intoxicated, advised he didn’t want to be bothered as he played his game. It was game over when he was arrested for public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.”