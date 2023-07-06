Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “The next three days will be fairly similar, featuring scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening along with seasonable temperatures.”

“Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southeast at 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.”

“Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southeast wind around 6 mph, becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.”

“Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.”