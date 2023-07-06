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Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

 

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “The next three days will be fairly similar, featuring scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening along with seasonable temperatures.”

“Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southeast at 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.”

“Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southeast wind around 6 mph, becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.”

“Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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