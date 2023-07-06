Gov. Youngkin to visit Mt. Zion Baptist Church to discuss mental health crisis

Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association: “Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin will join more than 500 representatives of VOICE (Virginians Organized for Interfaith Community Engagement), the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, and the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, during a Northern Virginia assembly on July 9 that is being held to highlight the impact of the mental health and drug use crisis on young people across the Commonwealth.”

“During the meeting, the members of the coalition will ask the Governor to prioritize actions to address the crisis and support those with significant new resources.” Youth Behavioral Health Assembly hosted by VOICE, VACP, VHHA

Sunday, July 9, 2023, 3-4:30 p.m.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Dr., Triangle, VA 22172