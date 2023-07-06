Summer Restaurant Week starts Friday, July 21

Fredericksburg Economic Development: “Fredericksburg’s twice-annual Restaurant Week is returning at the end of July. The summer version of the semi-annual event will run July 21-30. It’s always a great way to sample the many talents of our local restaurateurs.”
“Check back frequently to our Restaurant Week website for updates on participants, menus, and more.”
I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!