Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service: “Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening, and most locations will be dry for much of the day. Highs today will be in the upper 70s to low 90s.”

“Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2pm and 5pm. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 91. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%.”

“Tonight: Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.”

“Thursday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.”