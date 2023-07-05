News

Motorcyclist killed in Downtown Manassas crash

By Uriah Kiser
New police car design for Manassas 150th anniversary in 2023

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Route 28 in Manassas.

The crash occurred at about 9:30 p.m. on Center Street in Downtown Manassas. Police closed a portion of the Center between Grant Avenue and Stonewall Road.

Manassas police: “This was a two-vehicle crash between a motorcycle and an SUV. The motorcycle operator was killed as a result of the crash. The incident is under investigation with no further details available as we are still gathering data and facts.”

More as we have it.

The city hosted thousands for its annual Independence Day fireworks event about the same time the crash occurred.

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

    View all posts