Motorcyclist killed in Downtown Manassas crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Route 28 in Manassas.

The crash occurred at about 9:30 p.m. on Center Street in Downtown Manassas. Police closed a portion of the Center between Grant Avenue and Stonewall Road.

Manassas police: “This was a two-vehicle crash between a motorcycle and an SUV. The motorcycle operator was killed as a result of the crash. The incident is under investigation with no further details available as we are still gathering data and facts.”

More as we have it.

The city hosted thousands for its annual Independence Day fireworks event about the same time the crash occurred.