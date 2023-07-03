Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms today, with some strong to severe with the greatest threat along and east of the Blue Ridge. Damaging winds and large hail are possible with storms today, and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.”

“Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms between 2 pm and 5 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 101. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”

“Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 71. The southwest wind is around 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”

“Independence Day: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.”