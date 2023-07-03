Prince William

Ident-a-Child coming to area libraries

By Uriah Kiser

Prince William County Public Libraries: “Prince William County Sheriff’s Office will produce a plastic ID card with your child’s photo and measurements. This card could be the key to assisting law enforcement agencies if a child ever goes missing.”

“Producing the card offers children a fun and positive experience interacting with law enforcement officers. The Sheriff’s Office does not retain the information to protect the family’s privacy.”

Ident-a-Child — All Ages

  • Bull Run: Monday, July 10, 10:30 a.m.
  • Central: Tuesday, July 11, 10:30 a.m.
  • Potomac: Monday, July 31, 10:30 a.m.
  • Dumfries: Tuesday, August 1, 10:30 a.m.
  • Chinn Park: Wednesday, August 2, 10:30 a.m.
  • Dale City: Monday, August 7, 10:30 a.m.
  • Lake Ridge: Tuesday, August 8, 10:30 a.m.
  • Nokesville: Wednesday, August 9, 10:30 a.m.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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