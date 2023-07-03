Ident-a-Child coming to area libraries

Prince William County Public Libraries: “Prince William County Sheriff’s Office will produce a plastic ID card with your child’s photo and measurements. This card could be the key to assisting law enforcement agencies if a child ever goes missing.”
“Producing the card offers children a fun and positive experience interacting with law enforcement officers. The Sheriff’s Office does not retain the information to protect the family’s privacy.”
Ident-a-Child — All Ages
- Bull Run: Monday, July 10, 10:30 a.m.
- Central: Tuesday, July 11, 10:30 a.m.
- Potomac: Monday, July 31, 10:30 a.m.
- Dumfries: Tuesday, August 1, 10:30 a.m.
- Chinn Park: Wednesday, August 2, 10:30 a.m.
- Dale City: Monday, August 7, 10:30 a.m.
- Lake Ridge: Tuesday, August 8, 10:30 a.m.
- Nokesville: Wednesday, August 9, 10:30 a.m.