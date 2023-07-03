Hotel says guest broke their washing machines

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “A Norfolk man’s spin cycle ended early after he destroyed two washers at a hotel on Warrenton Road.”

“On June 30th at approximately 7:50 p.m. Deputy D.L. Brookman responded to the Comfort Inn, located at 541 Warrenton Road, for a report of a vandalism. Staff advised a guest broke their washing machines. Deputy Brookman reviewed camera footage of the washing assault in which the suspect pushes on the washing machine door until it broke off the hinges. Another washing machine was also damaged.”