Happy Birthday, America! The U.S. is 247 years young.

We’re joining our friends, family, and neighbors to mark the occasion and will take the day off. I hope you do something fun on the 4th of July, too.

Here are a few celebrations for Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Here’s a list of holiday closings.

We’ll resume our regular posting schedule when we return on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Please email news tips and photos. And please consider becoming a member to support local news in our communities.

Thank you,

Uriah Kiser

Founder and Publisher

Potomac Local News