News

Happy Birthday, America

By Uriah Kiser

[Photo by Paul Weaver on Unsplash]
Happy Birthday, America! The U.S. is 247 years young.

We’re joining our friends, family, and neighbors to mark the occasion and will take the day off. I hope you do something fun on the 4th of July, too.

Here are a few celebrations for Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Here’s a list of holiday closings.

We’ll resume our regular posting schedule when we return on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Please email news tips and photos. And please consider becoming a member to support local news in our communities.

Thank you,

Uriah Kiser
Founder and Publisher
Potomac Local News

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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