Closed on Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Stafford County Government: “Stafford offices, departments, facilities, and all courts will be closed for the July 4th holiday on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Both locations of the R-Board/Regional Landfill (Eskimo Hill and Belman Road) will be closed as well.”

OmniRide: “In observance of Independence Day, there will be no bus service on Tuesday, July 4. Buses will operate regular service on Monday, July 3, and regular service will resume on Wednesday, July 5. OmniRide Local passengers wishing to schedule an off-route trip for Wednesday, July 5 should call Customer Service before 4:30 pm, Saturday, July 1.”

Prince William County Government: “All Prince William County government offices, including courts, Prince William Public Libraries, the Prince William County Landfill, and the Balls Ford Road Composting Facility, will be closed Tuesday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day.”

Virginia ABC stores: “All Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) stores will open at their normal hours and close at 6 p.m. on Independence Day, Tuesday, July 4.”

Manassas City Public Schools: “There will be no summer meal service on July 3 or July 4. The summer meal program will resume on Wednesday, July 5.”